Nigeria’s biggest firms push stock market to positive territory for first time since February

Nigerian stocks have turned positive on a year-to-date basis for the first time since February led by gains from Dangote Cement and some of the country’s largest companies.

The benchmark stock index improved by 1.18 percent to close at 40,716.66 points at the end of Tuesday’s trading, thereby helping stocks to a year-to-date return of 1.11 percent as market capitalisation increased by N247 billion to close at N21.22 trillion.

Dangote Cement, Nestle, Airtel and Zenith are among the companies that have helped Nigerian stocks turn the corner on a rout that started in February.

Although the year-to-date return of Nigerian stocks still trails that of the Johannesburg (+8.6 percent) and Nairobi (+7.9 percent) stock exchanges, the gap has narrowed, with the excess return of the Johannesburg exchange as against the NGX now at just 7.5 percent, down from a high of over 20 percent in the July-August period when the South African stocks reached new highs.

Nigerian stocks have a stellar month of September to thank for closing the gap on peers.

Read also: Nigeria stocks gain N247bn as investors take advantage of lower prices

The NGX outperformed its rivals in September, with a return of +2.6 percent, compared with a 0.5 percent return for Nairobi and a negative return of -4.7 percent for Joburg.

“The NGX’s favourable performance in September was largely attributable to domestic fund managers’ quarterly portfolio rebalancing, which encouraged buying interest in several bellwether stocks including Dangote Cement and Nestle Nigeria,” analysts at Lagos-based investment bank, FBN Quest said in a note to clients Wednesday.

Dangote Cement’s15 percent return for the month, in particular, contributed considerably to the NGX‘s return.

“On the domestic front, we expect that the market will continue to be supported by domestic investors, spurred on by corporate actions (buyback announcements) and the broader economic recovery from the worst of the pandemic,” the analysts noted.