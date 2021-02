The Nigerian bourse extended Monday’s bearish performance into Tuesday’s session, posting a loss of about N164billion due to the absence of significant upward movement in major mid/large cap stocks. Equities that led the laggard’s league of 49 against 8 advancers are Nigerian Breweries, Lafarge Africa, Ardova, BOC Gas, and Zenith Bank. For the second time…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login