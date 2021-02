Nigeria’s equities market opened the month of February on a negative note (-0.13 percent), no thanks to counters like Nestle Nigeria, Julius Berger, Flour Mills, Vitafoam, and Access Bank that led the basket of laggards. The market closed in red on the first trading day into the new month, a performance that opposes the bullish…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login