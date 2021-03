Nigeria’s stock market on Tuesday March 2 reversed previous day’s gains as sell-side pressure on consumer goods stocks rerouted the market which lost N123billion. All sectoral indices closed in red, except NSE Insurance Index which rose by 0.21percent. NSE Consumer Goods Index was down by 3.86percent, NSE Banking (-0.12percent), NSE Industrial Index (-0.41percent), NSE Oil…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login