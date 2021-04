NGX Regulation Limited (NGX RegCo), the independent regulatory arm of Nigerian Exchange Group, has published its supervision priorities for 2021. This year, NGX RegCo will focus primarily on nineteen (19) areas of regulatory concerns organised into four (4) broad categories: Technology, Market Integrity, Operations, and Emerging Trends. To ensure a fair and orderly market, the…

