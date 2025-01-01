NGX closes 2024 with 38% investment return

…Bucks 2015 to 2019 trend

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All Share Index (ASI) closed 2024 with a 37.65 percent annual growth or return.

The NGX ASI opened the year at 74,773.77 basis points and closed at 102,926.4 points.

Similarly, market capitalisation opened 2024 at N40.918 trillion and ended the year at N62.763 trillion.

The positive record signals a remarkable turnaround, breaking away from the poor performance of the 2015–2019 period to thrive in the 2020s, analysts say.

Following the oil price crash in 2015 and the ensuing recession in 2016, the 2020s have ushered in a period of unprecedented growth for Nigeria’s stock market.

Since 2020, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) has delivered a stellar return of 283.45 percent, climbing from 26,842.07 points at the end of 2019 to 102,926.40 points as of December 2024.

Standout years are 2020, 2023, and 2024, as investors sought higher real returns from equities amid negative yields in the fixed-income markets.

The depreciation of the naira, driven by macroeconomic reforms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Federal Government, has significantly boosted the performance of the stock market. Foreign capital inflow has steadily increased, rising from a low of 4 percent in mid-2023 to an average of 16 percent by November 2024.

Additionally, high-profile listings have energised trading activities on the exchange, providing investors with a broader range of blue-chip stocks. Notable entries include Geregu Power Plc, Transcorp Power Plc, Aradel Holdings, and BUA Foods. These listings have propelled the market capitalisation from N12.79 trillion at the end of 2019 to N62.76 trillion as of December 2024, representing a meteoric increase of N49.97 trillion.

At the closing gong ceremony marking the end of 2024 trading activities, Jude Chiemeka, NGX chief executive officer, represented by Abimbola Babalola, head of trading and products, commended key stakeholders, including the stockbroking community represented by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and the Association of Securities Dealing Houses of Nigeria (ASHON).

“The year 2024 witnessed significant activity in the secondary market, a testament to the efforts of our trading license holders. Complementary macroeconomic fundamentals were instrumental, and we appreciate the impactful policymaking by the CBN and the Federal Ministry of Finance. We also commend the Securities and Exchange Commission for its effective oversight, especially during the smooth banking recapitalization process,” he said.

Oluropo Dada, CIS president and chairman of council, and Sam Onukwue, ASHON chairman, represented by Ify Rita Ejezie, second vice president, emphasised the pivotal role of stockbrokers in driving capital market growth. They reiterated their commitment to advocating for policies that enhance market development.

Despite the impressive growth, challenges remain. According to Proshare’s 2025 market outlook, Nigeria’s capital market continues to grapple with high transaction costs, information asymmetry, monetary tightening, low trading volumes, and wide bid-ask spreads, all of which stifle liquidity.

However, the report underscores the potential of leveraging the equity market through the listing of national assets, such as NNPC, to unlock liquidity and stimulate domestic and foreign investment.

Temi Popoola, GMD/CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group, reflected on the market’s resilience and growth trajectory.

“Nigeria’s capital market has proven itself as a hub of resilience and innovation, consistently offering valuable opportunities for investors. The strong performance of our blue-chip companies over the past decade has been a key driver of returns, even amid challenging economic cycles. Inflationary pressures have made equities an attractive hedge, and strategic new listings have significantly boosted market activity.”

He further highlighted the transformative impact of policy reforms, noting that macroeconomic shifts, particularly in the oil and gas sectors and currency devaluation, have been transformative.

“These changes, coupled with the liberalisation of exchange rates, have enhanced operational efficiency and contributed to the robust performance of listed companies. As we approach 2025, we remain optimistic that continued reforms and a stable macroeconomic environment will sustain growth, boost liquidity, enhance investor confidence, and deliver long-term value for all market participants.”

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

