Stock market opens 2025 on a positive note

Nigeria’s equities market opened year 2025 on a positive note, rising by 0.25 percent on Thursday, the first trading day of the year.

The overall market capitalisation and NGX All Share Index (ASI) which closed the year 2024 at N62.763 trillion and 102,926.4 points respectively rose to N62.918 trillion.

In 11,752 deals, investors exchanged 829,754,438 shares worth N5.666billion.

Nigerian Exchange Limited announced the results of its full-year market index review for the following indices – NGX 30; NGX Lotus Islamic; NGX Pension; NGX Pension Broad Index; Corporate Governance Index; Afrinvest Bank Value Index; Afrinvest Dividend Yield Index; Meristem Growth Index; Meristem Value Index; and the five Sectoral Indices of The Exchange – NGX Banking, NGX Insurance, NGX Industrial, NGX Consumer Goods and NGX Oil & Gas.

The review has led to the entry and exit of some companies from several indices which took effect at the opening of the market on Thursday January 2, 2025.

