NGX-ASI up 1.76% in one week

…trading in Flour Mills shares suspended ahead of delisting

In the trading week ended Friday December 20, the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) All-Share Index (ASI) and equities market capitalisation appreciated by 1.76 percent to close the week at 101,129.09 points and N61.303 trillion respectively.

Trading License Holders and the investing public were in the review week notified that trading in the shares of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (the Company) was suspended on Monday, December 16, 2024.

The suspension was necessary to prevent trading in the shares of the Company in preparation for the delisting of the securities of the Company in line with the approval obtained from Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

In the review week, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Sovereign Bond which depreciated by 0.86 percent and 0.06 percent respectively while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

The market recorded total turnover of 2.536 billion shares worth N91.382 billion in 51,406 deals, in contrast to a total of 2.729 billion shares valued at N49.845 billion that exchanged hands the preceding week in 43,298 deals.

The Financial Services Industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.680 billion shares valued at N23.486 billion traded in 22,766 deals; thus contributing 66.24 percent and 25.70 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The ICT industry followed with 201.287 million shares worth N3.155 billion in 2,840 deals, and the Services Industry, with a turnover of 182.275 million shares worth N7.961 billion in 3,019 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Sterling Financial Holdings Company Plc, Wema Bank Plc and E-Tranzact International Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 623.895 million shares worth N3.981 billion in 1,544 deals, contributing 24.61 percent and 4.36 percent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Sixty-one equities appreciated in price during the review week, higher than 51 equities in the preceding week. Twenty-six equities depreciated in price lower than 35 in the preceding week, while 66 equities remained unchanged, lower than 67 recorded in the preceding week.

Trading License Holders and investing public were also notified that NGX30M5 and

NGXPENSIONM5 Futures Contracts were listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on Monday December 16, 2024.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

