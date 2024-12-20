NGX Group CEO calls for renewed focus on people-centric leadership

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group)

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) has called for a renewed focus on authenticity and people-centric leadership as a way to navigate the multifaceted challenges of a globalised world.

In an era where the demands on leaders are growing increasingly complex, Popoola spoke on this during his though-provoking keynote address at the Taj Lands End Leadership Summit in Mumbai, India.

His address which centered on the theme Authenticity, Leadership, and Hope for the Future, provided a platform for the Nigerian business leader to share a narrative that was equal parts personal and strategic.

Popoola’s reflections were grounded in his diverse life journey, which spans an upbringing in the United Kingdom and Nigeria, a robust academic foundation in chemical engineering and finance, and a career marked by leadership excellence across continents and sectors. He highlighted how these experiences shaped his global perspective and ability to drive innovation within complex organizational structures.

At the core of Popoola’s message was the importance of authenticity in leadership. He stressed that leaders must embrace self-awareness and empathy to build cohesive teams capable of delivering exceptional outcomes. As the leader of one of Africa’s most prominent stock exchanges, he underscored that the strategic act of hiring and retaining the right talent, and fostering a culture of collaboration is pivotal for long-term success. Drawing from his experiences, he shared how challenges in leadership have been mitigated through lessons learned from mentors and the wisdom found in books, both of which continue to shape his decision-making process.

On the personal front, he candidly discussed the challenges of balancing professional success with personal commitments, “Leadership is not just about the boardroom; it is about showing up authentically in every aspect of life,” he remarked. He further reflected on the vital role of spirituality and lifelong learning, crediting these pillars for providing strength and resilience during periods of uncertainty.

In a world marked by rapid change and emerging challenges, Popoola expressed optimism for the future, particularly in developing nations like India and Nigeria. He described the youth in these regions as untapped reservoirs of innovation and growth, urging leaders to strategically invest in their development to unlock transformative potential.

He further articulated a clear vision for leadership that resonates across industries and geographies. He called on leaders to prioritize authenticity, champion continuous learning, and harness the power of human capital to address both immediate challenges and future opportunities. His address was not only a call to action but also a strategic framework for navigating the evolving dynamics of global leadership.

Popoola’s thought leadership at the Taj Lands End Leadership Summit reaffirmed his position as a leading voice in the global discourse on leadership, authenticity, and sustainable development.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

