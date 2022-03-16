NGX, Bamboo Invest, Africa Prudential collaborate on retail investor webinar

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in collaboration with Bamboo Invest and Africa Prudential Plc hosted a webinar tagged “Increasing Retail Participation through Digitalization”.

The webinar held on Tuesday March 15, 2022 highlighted the opportunities for the growth of retail investor participation in the Nigerian capital market.

Delivering his opening remarks, Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, NGX, highlighted The Exchange’s efforts in increasing retail participation across its ecosystem. He said, “Retail participation in the capital market has continued to soar across the globe over the years and this growth can be attributed to a number of factors including technological advancements and digital innovations. NGX has leveraged these global trends to increase retail participation in Nigeria by introducing inclusive financial products and technology to deepen the Nigerian capital market.

In 2017, The Exchange collaborated with the Debt Management Office to launch the FGN Savings Bond aimed enhancing savings culture among Nigerians while providing all citizens, irrespective of income level, an opportunity to contribute to National Development.

NGX also launched X-Mobile a dynamic and user-friendly mobile app, designed to enhance investors’ participation in the Nigerian capital market. We will continue collaborating with organizations with proven and reliable technological solutions to adapt digital trends and technologies that have high potential to attract retail investors.”

Speaking on the topic, ‘Understanding Millennials in the Capital Market,’ the Chief Operating Officer, Bamboo Invest, Yanmo Omorogbe, shared hints on how to increase millennial participation in the capital market. She stated that “millennial investors are interested in companies with great fundamentals and compelling narratives, companies that make consumers rethink their behavior, and companies building the next set of critical digital infrastructure.” Expounding on ‘The Journey into Digitilization,’ the Chief Technology Officer, Africa Prudential Plc, David Ogunsola took participants through the various investment instruments available for digitalization transformation.

NGX continues to respond to the growing need for increased retail participation in the market through its products and services, advanced strides in the use of technology and more frequent engagements across touchpoints.