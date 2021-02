Nigeria’s equities market closed negative on Thursday, February 25. It was down by 0.31 percent or N65 billion, signalling that the bears are not yet ready to give up their position on the Bourse after two days of mild gains this week. No thanks to profit-taking in stocks like Lasaco (-9.68 percent), Fidson Healthcare (-8.41percent),…

