Here are what Union Diagnostic shareholders resolved at Court-Ordered Meeting
Union Diagnostic and Clinical Services Plc has notified the investing public and the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) the resolutions that were passed at the Court-Ordered Meeting of its shareholders held in Lagos on Monday, January 25, 2021. The shareholders approved the Scheme of Arrangement dated Monday, December 7, 2020, and authorized the Directors to consent…
