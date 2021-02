Nigeria’s equity investors on Wednesday reacted positively to the ruling of the High Court of the FCT, Abuja presided over by Justice O. A. Musa which favoured a shareholder of Oando Plc. The Court ruled for Africa’s largest integrated energy solutions provider to hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) which about two years ago was…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login