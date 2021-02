In a move to increase the liquidity in the shares of Ellah Lakes Plc, the three major shareholders of the company have undertaken to sell down 25 percent of their shares in Ellah Lakes on or before March 15. The decision which is towards resolving the free float deficiency of Ellah Lakes Plc is in…

