Briclinks Africa Plc, a fast-rising telecommunications operator and Internet Service Provider (ISP), listed its shares on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) Growth Board by way of introduction of 10 million (10,000,000) ordinary shares of N1.00 each at N6.26 per share on Friday, February 5, 2021. The NSE Growth Board was unveiled in January 2020 with…

