The World Bank has approved $500 million to support Nigeria in improving operations of electricity distribution companies (DisCos). In a recent statement by the Bank, it said this is under its distribution sector recovery program (DISREP). It said the project will help boost electricity access by improving performance DisCos though large-scale metering program. The statement,…

