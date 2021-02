Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has commissioned the 85 Kilowatt Isolated Solar Mini-Grid Power Plant in Dakkiti community of Akko Local Government Area of the State with a call on the people of the area to own and protect the project for their benefit. The project which was commissioned on Tuesday was delivered under…

