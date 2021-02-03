Bears are strengthening position on Nigerian Bourse

Nigeria’s equities market closed further in the red zone on Wednesday as investors continued to take profit on recent gains. The over N1trillion gain recorded on the Bourse last month no doubt ushered in profit taking activities. Despite unattractive fixed income yields, stock investors are pricing in disappointing Full Year 2020 scorecards of listed companies…

