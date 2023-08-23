Academy Press proposes 10kobo final dividend

Academy Press Plc has for the period ended March 31, 2023 proposed a final dividend of 10 kobo for every share of 50 kobo.

The dividend, which is subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members as at the close of business on Monday, September 11, 2023.

The register of shareholders will be closed from Tuesday, September 12 to Friday September 15, 2023.

On Thursday September 21, 2023 dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Monday September 11, 2023 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.