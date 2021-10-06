World Maritime Day: NPA assures on improved seafarers welfare

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will commit to improving the welfare of seafarers to enable them provide efficient services towards the growth of Nigeria’s maritime industry, Mohammed Bello-Koko, acting managing director of the NPA, has said.

According to him, the contribution of seafarers to the growth of global trade cannot be ignored.

Koko gave this assurance in Lagos recently during the 2021 World Maritime Day celebration with the theme, ‘Seafarers at the Core of Shipping Future,’ organised by the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

He commended the doggedness of these gentlemen in enabling the movement and transfer of goods and services globally to various climes in the face of various challenges ranging from unfavourable weather conditions to attacks from pirates at sea.

He charged all stakeholders to make available a friendly environment to the seafarers in view of the critical role they play in nation building, noting the numerous unforeseen challenges they would be facing in the nearest future in the discharge of their duties.

He however said that the theme of this year’s celebration captures the essence of the professionalism showcased by the seafarers even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic under which they strive for excellence.

Koko described seafarers as major players in sea transportation, and global treasures as well as assets in world maritime trade.

He challenged stakeholders to be more contributive in ensuring that global port operations are eco-friendlier while effort should be made towards the actualisation of world ports’ sustainability.