What you need to know about Nigeria’s Port Community System

A Port Community System (PCS) is an electronic platform that connects the multiple systems operated by different organisations in the nation’s seaport.

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) came up with a regulation that requires every seaport in the world to become fully automated by 2025.

The Federal Government through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) started the process of deploying PCS to meet IMO targets and ensure Nigeria benefits from the benefits inherent in the system.

Read also: New NPA boss assures on rebuilding Tin-Can, Apapa Ports infrastructure

In June 2022, NPA announced that it’s working with the IMO to deploy the Information Technology (IT) solution with an initial target to fully automate Nigerian ports by 2023.

According to the NPA, the IMO consultant came to Nigeria the same year for a 10-day on-the-spot assessment and also funded part of the process.

The IMO consultants were to visit all the ports in Nigeria to develop a port community system that will be robust, all-encompassing and will bring everybody on board.

BusinessDay findings show that the deployment process was divided into five phases; IMO paid for two out of the five while the NPA paid for the other three.

Also, both the interim and final reports are ready; and submitted and the NPA is at the point of procurement to determine a competent company that will deploy the system.

Earlier this year, Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, formally received the report for implementing the Port Community System (PCS) to enhance the ease of doing business in the nation’s ports.

Oyetola said that adopting the initiative would position Nigeria to benefit from global trade opportunities.

Read also: FG seeks more investment in ports to enhance safe shipping

He however urged the NPA to expedite the procurement process for appointing a company that would deploy the PCS.

PCS is a platform that every operator can plug in and it is expected to reduce human interference, improve port efficiency, and block leakage.

Also, it will reduce wastage, and waiting time of vessels, improve turnaround time, and make Nigerian ports competitive.

Share