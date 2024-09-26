FG seeks more investment in ports to enhance safe shipping

Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy

Nigeria needs more investment in upgrading port facilities to safeguard shipping and drive operational efficiency in the nation’s maritime sector, Adegboyega Oyetola, minister of Marine and Blue Economy, has said.

Speaking in Lagos on Wednesday at 2024 World Maritime Day themed, ‘Navigating the Future: Safety First,’ Oyetola said increased investment in the sector will help Nigeria to build capacity to remain competitive in the global seaborne trade.

Represented by Michael Oloruntola, permanent secretary of the ministry, he urged stakeholders to re-examine the safety and security challenges that confronting the maritime sector, particularly in the context of new technologies and alternative fuels to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) from ships.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Marine & Blue Economy is taking proactive measures by embracing emerging technologies and fostering innovation to drive growth.

“Key among the initiatives of the ministry are digitalisation and automation of port operations to enhance safety, security, and efficiency as well as performance optimisation to reduce costs and increase reliability, and the adoption of innovative practices to propel our industry towards sustainable development.

“President Bola Tinubu is investing heavily in port modernisation to reduce inefficiencies, lower operational costs, and improve safety in our ports. This process is being financed through public-private partnerships (PPP) arrangements”, he explained.

Oyetola said the government has also made significant progress in creating a conducive environment for port operations by aligning its policies with global best practices.

This, he said, has enhanced safety, security, and efficiency in our ports, leading to notable reductions in delays associated with processing exports and imports.

He called for the support of the private sector to provide the resources and state-of-the-art facilities needed to take Nigeria’s maritime industry to higher trajectory.

The minister noted that Nigeria has consistently worked to align its regulatory framework with International Maritime Organisation (IMO) standards and other international maritime regulations, reinforcing our commitment to upholding the highest standards of maritime safety.

Also speaking, Abubakar Dantsoho, managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), said the authority was at the conclusive stages of deploying the Port Community System (PCS).

According to him, the PCS will set the pace for the operationalisation of the National Single Window Project of the Federal Government.

Represented by Ibrahim Umar, executive director, engineering & technical services at the NPA, Dantsoho said automation was the linchpin of port efficiency.

“The maritime sector is not just pivotal to national economic prosperity, but to global economic sustainability. Therefore, making global port operations healthier, safer and more secure while actualising the other noble objectives of the World Ports Sustainability Programme rests heavily on our shoulders as policy framers, investors and stakeholders in its broadest ramification,” he explained.

On his part, Dayo Mobereola, the director- general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), called on stakeholders to renew their dedication to safety, innovation and responsible stewardship of the marine environment.

Mobereola said challenges in the maritime sector provide opportunities for tremendous success in the industry.