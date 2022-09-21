WACT invests N30m in scholarships for 50 undergraduates

West Africa Container Terminal (WACT) said it has awarded scholarships worth N30 million to 50 undergraduate students drawn from Onne and Ogu communities in Rivers State.

Located in the Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, Onne Port, Rivers State, WACT is the largest container terminal outside Lagos.

Speaking during the scholarship presentation ceremony in Onne recently, Naved Zafar, the managing director of WACT, congratulated the beneficiaries and urged them to work hard in their studies.

“Congratulations to the awardees. Your success is not only yours but also the fruit of the sacrifices made by your parents, the support of your family, and the guidance of your teachers. You are a great pride not only to us but to the nation. We at WACT are proud to have some former beneficiaries of our scholarship scheme in our organisation today. Through hard work and diligence, they are well regarded in their respective fields,” Zafar said.

According to him, WACT has adopted a new approach to selecting the beneficiaries of its annual tertiary scholarship awards, an approach that will reflect WACT’s aspiration of observing transparency, inclusivity, and visibility for all in its relations with the host communities.

“This is just the beginning of a plan to further develop our youths to be self-reliant in fields that are highly relevant in our rapidly changing digital world,” he said.

Read also: WACT buys new Mobile Harbour Crane to boost operation

He commended the host communities for their cooperation and assured them of a sustained cordial relationship.

Nlerum Sunday Okogbue, vice chancellor of the Rivers State University, who was represented by Henry C. Amadi, commended the management of WACT for its commitment to promoting education and leadership development among youths in the host communities.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to make good use of the scholarships to develop rewarding careers for themselves.

Spiff M.K. Taribo-Amgbara, Nigeria’s former ambassador to France, charged the beneficiaries to make good use of the opportunity and transform into good leaders that will contribute to transforming society.

Godbless Nkpornwi Ezekiel, one of the beneficiaries said the prevailing circumstances in Nigeria make it very challenging for parents alone to cater to the educational needs of their children.

“So for me, this is a personal blessing I do not take for granted. To fellow WACT scholars, pursue education, as the values are endless; to the leadership of WACT, you are transforming lives where it matters most,” he added.

WACT is owned and operated by APM Terminals. It started commercial operation in 2006 as the first Greenfield container terminal in Nigeria to be built under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The terminal is located within the Oil and Gas Free Zone in Onne Port, Rivers State. Over the years, it has grown to become the most efficient gateway to markets outside the Lagos area.