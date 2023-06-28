Unknown groups peddling distorted reports to discredit our officials – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has raised alarm over the alleged spread of falsehood against the management of the Authority.

The NPA also warned the general public and security agencies to beware of the calculated, well-funded, and oiled campaign of calumny, blackmail, and disinformation against the Authority and some of its officials.

Josephine Moltok, general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications of the NPA, said that some nebulous groups without due registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) hiding under the toga of civil society groups have been issuing distorted press statements, arranging press briefings, and inducing online outlets to publish outright lies, absolute falsehoods and defamatory articles against the NPA and its management.

Moltok said the groups and individuals are also regurgitating dubious petitions to various government agencies and posting the same on social media to discredit some personnel of the NPA management.

Read also: Nigeria targets shipping development with $350m Cabotage Fund

“Our latest finding shows that these desperate individuals have also added forgery to their devious act by superimposing the logo and seal of the NPA on letterheads to deceive the unsuspecting public of contracts allegedly awarded to some unknown companies and entities,” Moltok told journalists at the weekend.

She explained that the NPA has a defined bidding process in line with extant rules and regulations regarding procurement and contract awards.

“Over the years, the NPA, especially under the leadership of Mohammed Bello-Koko, has as its watchword – transparency, accountability, and integrity. While we warn the peddlers of this godless campaign to desist forthwith, the management has alerted security agencies to this attempt to cause bad blood, create confusion, and possibly the breakdown of law and order at the ports,” she said.

She, however, urged media organisations like the Nigeria Union of Journalists and Nigeria Guild of Editors to advise their members not to fall prey to unscrupulous individuals and revert their minds to the ethical and professional demands of accuracy, balance, fairness, and social responsibility.

Moltok said that the NPA and its management remain committed to improved trade facilitation, revenue generation, and unprecedented remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Foreign Direct Investment drive of which the ports are a key component.