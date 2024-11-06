TTP assures seamless port access by trucks using Eto call-up

Trucks Transit Parks (TTP), operator of the Eto call-up system, has pledged to ensure that trucks are given the ease of access into the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) using call-up.

Addressing the recent concern on the movement of trucks into Apapa, Jama Onwubuariri, managing director of TTP, said the Ètò call-up system has operated seamlessly and uninterrupted since its inception and has outperformed global standards.

“We collaborate with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to monitor port activity and advise transporters regarding the categories of trucks permitted at the ports. Ètò is automated to adjust the release of trucks in response to road traffic conditions and port terminal requests.

“This process ensures the system remains perpetually available while restricting the movement of trucks in line with established standard operating procedures, enabling efficient, real-time management of port access, ensuring smooth, coordinated traffic flow, and mitigating congestion,” he explains.

He said TTP routinely communicates updates to stakeholders through various channels.

“Our system’s continued operation and reliability underscore its effectiveness and critical role in managing port logistics, making Ètò a pioneering example in digital traffic solutions, now under study in institutions across Nigeria and internationally,” he said.

He disclosed that private and public entities are now subscribing to TTP’s services in recognition of its value and underlying principles.

Onwubuariri urged stakeholders to adhere to the standard operating procedures of the call-up system to facilitate seamless operations.

