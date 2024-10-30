NPA reports 15 vessels unloading at Lagos port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 15 vessels are currently discharging various products at Lagos ports. The NPA, in its “Daily Shipping Position” on Wednesday, said three of the vessels would discharge general cargoes, while two other vessels

would discharge containers carrying different goods, fresh fish and bulk sugar each, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. It added, “The remaining five vessels will discharge ethanol, bulk gypsum, bulk clinker, feed corn and petrol.

“A total of six vessels are expected to berth at Lagos ports with crude oil, petrol, containers and aviation fuel. The six expected vessels will berth at ENL Consortium Terminals, Apapa Bulk Terminal (ABT), among other terminals in Lagos.”

NPA said that three vessels were waiting to berth with bulk urea, container and aviation fuel.

