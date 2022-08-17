Transport Minister, NPA to support SIFAX achieve operational efficiency

Following its socio-economic impact on the nation’s port industry, the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), have promised to support SIFAX Group and other private sector investors to contribute more to the economy.

Muazu Sambo, minister of transportation, who visited Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited and the Ijora Container Terminal on the sidelines of his tour of Tin-Can and Apapa Port Complexes, alongside Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of the NPA, lauded the company’s businesses.

According to the minister, SIFAX Group and its subsidiaries are adding great value to the Nigerian maritime sector and by extension the economy, and deserve the government’s support.

While assuring SIFAX that government will tackle the challenges the company faces, the minister assured that the Ministry will look into the issue of concession renewal to ensure that it is wrapped up in no time.

“We are excited at what your company is doing. The maritime sector is dear to our hearts and with the right atmosphere, it can become a major earner for the government. We will make sure that this terminal will operate at maximum capacity in no time,” he added.

On his part, Bello-Koko reiterated the Authority’s unwavering commitment to supporting private sector investors to improve efficiency in the maritime logistics value chain.

He said the Ijora Container Terminal, which seats on over 40 acres of land along the Ebutte-Metta Creek symbolises the kind of efficiencies the Authority is always willing to create an enabling atmosphere for.

John Jenkins, managing director of Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, said the company was committed to exploring the potential of the maritime sector.

He added that SIFAX Group, the parent company, is continually investing in the terminal in order to deliver the best value for all customers and grow the industry.

Ibraheem Olugbade, executive director of SIFAX Off Dock Nigeria Limited, said the company has brought intervention in the maritime sector through the development of various inland container terminals around Tin-Can and Apapa Ports.

“We have developed various inland container terminals around Apapa and the most important of them is SIFAX Inland Container Terminal, located at Ijora. In the nearest future, we are hoping to receive vessels at this terminal. We move boxes from various terminals to the off docks and also received empty containers too,” he said.

The Ijora Container Terminal Limited is a subsidiary of SIFAX Group and was established with the sole aim of providing cutting-edge inland container services and solutions leveraging the power of technology, innovations, and the customer-centric approach to business.

It’s strategically located within the precincts of the Lagos ports to provide viable options to all importers, exporters, and shippers.