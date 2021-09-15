Summit seeks creation of Nigerian maritime cluster

The forthcoming Nigeria International Maritime Summit set to hold in October this year is expected to make way for the creation of a cluster for Nigerian Maritime Services, said Emeka Akabogu, chief executive officer, Nigeria International Maritime Summit.

Akabogu said in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos that the Summit will serve as a business event for international organisations, policymakers, regulators, development organisations, operators, service providers and consumers in the industry.

He noted that most maritime countries had identifiable maritime clusters, which essentially was an aggregation of credible service providers across the industry value chain.

According to him, the country had coveted maritime hub status in the West and Central Africa sub-region for decades, and not much had been done to harness the immense potential available.

He said the two-day event would feature a host of speakers, including Amani Abou-Zeid, Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy, African Union Commission; Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation; Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transport; Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Others include Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General, Africa Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, and Binyah Kesselly, immediate past director-general, Liberia Maritime Authority; Vicky Haastrup, chairman of Seaports Terminals Operators Association of Nigeria; Hassan Bello, chairman, National Fleet Implementation Committee; and among others.

Akabogu said issues that would come under focus include growing Nigeria’s Merchant Fleet with insights revolving around ship financing, ship repair, shipyards, seafarer training and development.

He said additional concerns to be addressed include Maritime Domain Awareness and Protection; Blue economy and preservation of Marine environment and Security for commercial shipping and other maritime activities.