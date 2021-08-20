Deep Blue Sea: Nigeria, Korea collaborates on maritime security

The Federal Government on Thursday revealed plans to collaborate with the Republic of Korea on the Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure otherwise known as the Deep Blue Project deployed to protect the Gulf of Guinea from piracy and other maritime crimes.

The minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, made this known when the 1st Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Korea, ROK, Choi Jong Kun paid him a courtesy visit in Abuja.

Ameachi said “We met in my office and discussed quite a lot that has to do with Maritime relationship, especially the Deep Blue Project. We concluded to collaborate and he promised some support and assistance from the government of the Republic of Korea.” the Minister said.

Also speaking, Choi Jong Kun expressed his country’s interest in the Deep Blue Project, saying “We commend the Minister and the Ministry’s initiative and the relentless implementation of the project, also because it increases the Maritime Security of Nigeria especially in the groundwater but also it contributes to the regional security and stability of the International community”.

Kun said Korea is interested in finding ways to secure the Gulf of Guinea because it has a strong fishery and maritime presence there. He promised to support the Nigerian government to tackle Maritime Insecurity in the Gulf of Guinea.

The Korean diplomat disclosed that the Korean government plans to host a Joint Commission with Nigeria sometime in October in Seoul, Korea.“We want the Minister of Transportation to be part of the Joint Commission so that in Seoul, we talk about maritime security on the Gulf of Guinea”, he said.

In attendance was the Nigerian Ambassador to Korea, Ali Mohammed Magashi, Directors of the Ministry of Transportation amongst others.