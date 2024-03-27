SIFAX Logistics supports traffic control with equipment to LASTMA

SIFAX Logistics Company Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, has donated some modern office equipment to the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

They include two units of an air conditioner, a refrigerator, an executive office table, and a chair.

While handing over the equipment in Lagos, Basil Agboarumi, executive director of Corporate Affairs and Governmental Relations at SIFAX Group, said the donation was in line with the company’s commitment to its robust stakeholder engagement across all the sectors it operates.

Agboarumi said the company also believes in the vision of LASTMA which is to ensure Lagosians enjoy logjam-free traffic in the state.

Adewale Adetayo, general manager of SIFAX Logistics Company Limited, said the gesture was to strengthen the company’s strategic partnership with LASTMA.

“We are in the business of transportation and LASTMA is one of our key stakeholders, especially in the area of traffic management. This gesture is to further strengthen our strategic relationship with the agency,” he said.

Bakare-Oki Olalekan, general manager of LASTMA, appreciated the company for the donation, adding that effective traffic management is foremost on his agenda and his men have been well motivated to achieve this mandate.