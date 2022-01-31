SIFAX Group spending on CSR hits N250m in 2021

SIFAX Group, a Nigerian firm with diverse investment interests in different sectors of the economy, said it spent over N250 million in 2021 on giving to society in line with its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

These CSR programmes focused on education, health, economic empowerment, and the physically challenged.

On education and health, the company gave hundreds of indigent students full scholarships, donated equipment and facilities to public education and health institutions, and gave financial support to individuals with medical emergencies.

On youths and women’s economic empowerment, SIFAX organised skill acquisition training for unemployed youths and women across the country. It also gave business grants to those who completed the training programmes while some disadvantaged households were also given food items on a monthly basis.

BusinessDay understands that the company also supported various initiatives targeted at children living with conditions such as autism, Down syndrome, and the blind.

Most of these projects were executed through its philanthropic arm, known as Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation (AAAF) which has offices in Lagos, Zaria, and Umuahia.

Commenting on the 2021 CSR projects, Taiwo Afolabi, group executive vice-chairman, SIFAX Group, said one of the key pillars of the company’s business philosophy is to positively impact humanity and the society where the company operates.

“Right from the inception of our company in 1988, we have integrated social impact into our business strategy. Our businesses are not designed for profit-making alone. We see ourselves as a platform that supports social causes that provide opportunities, engender social stability and economic prosperity. We are motivated to do more when we see the physical impact of these CSR projects on thousands of beneficiaries,” Afolabi said.

On her part, Foluke Ademokun, executive coordinator of AAAF, noted that the beneficiaries of the CSR programmes are making judicious use of the opportunities.

She said that the Foundation seeks to partner with more sponsors, both domestic and international, as well as other stakeholders, in order to touch more lives.