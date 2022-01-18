CSR: Lafarge supports over 130 secondary schools in Cross Rivers

Lafarge Africa Plc., has reaffirmed its commitment to host communities in Cross Rivers State with infrastructural support towards 130 secondary schools and the inauguration of several development projects to mark its annual community day celebration.

Speaking at the 2021 community day and stakeholder engagement event which held recently, the Production Manager of Lafarge Africa Plc Mfamosing Plant, Cross River state, Idara Uyok, said the initiative was part of efforts to strengthen the relationship between Lafarge, its host communities and the Cross-River state government.

“This initiative is to further demonstrate our commitment to supporting community development in line with our sustainability strategy, one of which focuses on people and our communities,” Uyok said.

Uyok stated that the forum did not only provide an opportunity for Lafarge to interact with its various stakeholders but also to share its CSR scorecard for 2021 and other footprints within the communities.

“As an organisation, our commitment with our host communities goes beyond our activity today. We are focused on sustainable initiatives that will leave an enduring footprint within the communities, impacting generations in a sustainable manner,” Uyok said.

“In the year 2021, as part of our CSR footprint in the community, we supported over 130 secondary and tertiary students to stay in school through our annual educational support programme, donated school desks across communities, recruited NYSC volunteers for teaching support in our host communities, donated school materials for pupils in our host communities’ primary schools,” she stated.

Read also: New taxes on education spur hike in tuition

In addition, the company trained over 50 youths on scaffolding, carpentry, block moulding, fashion designing, computer and other vocational skills while several women were trained on poultry and feed making. Motorcycles and Keke Napeps were also donated to youths in the various communities as part of the education and empowerment pillar of its CSR and Sustainability Development Goals – goal 4.

“We prioritize the health and well-being of members of our communities and we were able to launch a free medical outreach across communities, facilitated WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) projects in schools by ensuring that our public schools have good toilet systems and provided portable water for members of our communities”, she added.

She noted that the building solutions company is committed to building progress for its communities through sustainable projects that will improve the lives of the people. As part of the Infrastructure pillar of its CSR efforts, the company supported its host communities to build a teacher’s quarters in Ekong Anaku community and a town hall in Essien town community.