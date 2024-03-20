SIFAX Group donates food to 500 Ijora residents to mitigate hunger

About 500 residents of the Ijora community in Lagos have benefitted from free food items donated by SIFAX Group, a leading business conglomerate with business interests in maritime, aviation, oil & gas, financial services, and hospitality.

The donation is part of the activities to mark this year’s International Women’s Day celebration.

According to Wunmi Eniola-Jegede, executive director of Business Development & Strategic Planning, the current economic reality as well as the need to identify with people in one of the company’s host communities made the donation imperative and timely.

“SIFAX Group has a reputation for supporting worthy causes across the country, especially in areas where we have operations. In the spirit of International Women’s Day and to support citizens who are currently fasting – Christians and Muslims – we decided to share these food items with indigent residents of Ijora. In a nutshell, it’s a way of giving back to the society and the community where we operate.

She also used the opportunity to appreciate the community for the cooperation that has been extended to the company’s various businesses operating in the community.

While commending the company for the kind gesture, the Ojora of Ijoraland, Oba Fatai Oyeyinka Ojora lauded SIFAX Group for bringing smiles to his indigent subjects, adding that the community will continue to support the company’s operations.

He also prayed for the continuous progress of the company.