SIFAX Group appoints Basil Agboarumi as ED

SIFAX Group, one of the leading business conglomerates in Nigeria with investment in Maritime, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Haulage & Logistics, Financial Services, and Hospitality, has appointed Basil Agboarumi as its new executive director of Corporate and Intergovernmental Affairs.

Agboarumi recently completed his term as the managing director/CEO of the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc. (SAHCO Plc.), one of the subsidiaries of SIFAX Group.

He holds a National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, and a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, and a Master in Communications (MSc) from the Lagos State University.

He also holds a Certificate in Creative Design & Digital Communications from the School of Media & Communications of the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, and a Management Certificate in Civil Aviation from Concordia University, Montreal, Canada.

After the privatisation and subsequent takeover of SAHCOL by SIFAX Group in 2009, Agboarumi was appointed the Head of Corporate Communications to spearhead the re-branding of the new company. He was subsequently appointed the company’s Managing Director in 2018.

Under his leadership, SAHCO Plc was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange while many airlines, both local and foreign, signed business deals with the company due to its excellent and cutting-edge services which include passenger handling, ramp handling, and cargo handling.

Agboarumi has over 25 years of professional experience in public relations, reputation management, brand development, media relations, business development, and government relations.

Speaking on the new appointment, Taiwo Afolabi, chairman of SIFAX Group, said Agboarumi brings vast experience and records of achievements to his new role, adding that these qualities will help him succeed in the new role.

“He demonstrated the capacity and ability to navigate different terrains as a leader during his time as the Managing Director of SAHCO. The COVID-19 pandemic came shortly after he took over the reins at SAHCO, but he was able to steer the ship of the company to profitability despite the uncertainties that characterised the global aviation business at the time. I am convinced the Group will benefit tremendously from his wealth of experience as he assumes this new role,” he said.