Haastrup appointed patroness of COWA to drive inclusion in maritime

Vicky Haastrup, chairman of the Seaport Terminal Operators Association of Nigeria (STOAN), has been appointed as the patroness of the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA).

Haastrup was installed along with three others appointed as patrons of the association, in an event held in Abuja last week during the re-launch of COWA.

Read also: Maritime sector revenue can surpass oil, says terminal operators

Kikelomo Adeniyi, president of COWA, said Haastrup was honoured with the position of Patroness of the association given her outstanding contributions to the Nigerian economy, especially through the maritime sector, and her support for the cause of women.

Speaking during her investiture, Haastrup, who doubles as the executive vice chairman of ENL Consortium, said the theme of the event — ‘COWA 2.0: Shared Values, Integrated Community’ is apt and denotes the institutionalisation of a more advanced version of the original concept, which means there is a plan to do things differently and impactful.

“I am a strong advocate of women’s education and empowerment, so the objectives of COWA resonate strongly with me. It has been said that when you train a woman, you train a nation. This is a time-tested truth because when a woman is educated, she becomes empowered to change not only her own life but also the lives of those around her,” she said.

She said women play unique and invaluable roles as mothers who guide and nurture children, hence the need to support their economic empowerment.

“When women are economically strong, families are strong, and when families are strong, the society is better for it. So, I encourage COWA to keep pushing. As your Patroness, I assure you of my support and commitment,” she said.

Read also: IMB report reveals rise in maritime piracy incidents in 2023

She commended the COWA President for re-launching and breathing new life into the association, and Adewale Adeniyi, comptroller-general of Customs, for supporting the resuscitation of COWA after an eight-year hiatus.