Shippers’ Council launches service charter, customer care handbook

In a bid to boost service delivery, the Servicom Unit of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), said it has launched the agency’s Service Charter and Customer Care Policy Handbook.

According to a statement by Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju, head of Public Relations of NSC, the launch was held in Lagos recently.

Emmanuel Jime, the executive secretary and CEO of the Council, said the handbook will help people to be aware of their obligations and services and to enable the measurement of staff performance.

Represented by, Ifeoma Ezedinma, the director of the Regulatory Services Department of the Council, Jime commended the Servicom Unit for the concerted effort put into ensuring good service delivery to the Council, and its stakeholders.

He added that the newly-launched Service Charter would further enhance service delivery.

Nnena Akajemeli, the national coordinator and CEO of Servicom, commended past and present nodal officers of the NSC for the publication of the Service Charter and Customer Care Policy Handbook.

Akajemeli called for wider publicity of the Service Charter and Customer Care Policy Handbook on NSC’s platforms as well as the sensitisation of the personnel of Servicom on their roles and responsibilities towards the implementation of the charter.

According to her, stakeholders in the maritime sector have been commending the activities of NSC, which is a testimony to the fact that the agency is doing well in the areas of service delivery.

Nofiu Inaolaji, the chief executive officer of Hallmark Investment, a freight forwarder, lauded the Council’s activities as Port Economic Regulator.

Inaolaji said the Council has been critical to the success of freight forwarders operating at the ports.

Adaku Okam, the director of Human Resources Management Department of the Council, said the launching of the Service Charter was a step in the right direction.