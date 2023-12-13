Shippers’ Council commits to seamless movement of cargo at ports

Pius Akutah, executive secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), has said the Council as Port Economic Regulator will continue to promote the seamless movement of cargo and efficiency at the nation’s ports.

Akutah disclosed this when the management of Lekki Deep Seaport led by Du Ruogang, the managing director of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited (LPLEL) promoters of Lekki Deep Seaport, paid a courtesy visit to the NSC’s Headquarters in Lagos on Thursday.

The NSC boss, who appreciated the management of Lekki Deep Seaport for the visit, expressed the Council’s readiness to partner with the port in the areas that will boost their operations in the country.

Du Ruogang said that Lekki Port has been adding value to Nigeria’s economy since it started commercial operations in 2023, due to its ability to receive large vessels.

The LPLEL boss, who felicitated Akutah on his appointment as the Executive Secretary of the Shippers’ Council, commended the Council’s regulatory activities at the nation’s ports.

He called for continuity of the support as it is in the interest of both parties and indeed Nigeria, to make Nigeria the maritime hub for West and Central Africa.