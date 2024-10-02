SALS targets fresh ideas to promote members’ welfare, growth

Determined to eject fresh ideas that will propel it to greater heights, the Shippers’ Association of Lagos State (SALS) said it has perfected plans to elect new executives.

According to the electoral guideline signed by Jonah Amata, chairman of the Electoral Committee (SASECO), the group will also hold its Annual General Meeting and electronically elect new executives on October 10, 2024.

Amata listed the offices available including the president’s office, first vice president, second vice president, general secretary, and assistant general secretary.

Others include the office of the financial secretary, treasurer, public relations officer, and social welfare officer.

Amata said that only the 53 registered association members would be eligible to participate, adding that the election form will be available for collection till September 27, 2024.

He said electorates and candidates must collect and submit nomination forms, get a letter of approval of the nomination as a company representative, tender receipt of payment of annual membership dues to date, and present a certificate of membership of SALS.

Amata said prospective contestants should contact him or Ngozi Modebelu, a member of the Election Committee for other inquiries.

The electoral guideline further reveals that disputes arising from the election would be resolved by a one-man arbitration panel, within 15 days from the election date.

Thus, prospective contestants are encouraged to visit the association’s secretariat located at the headquarters of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) in Apapa, Lagos, to obtain forms or seek further information.

