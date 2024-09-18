Shippers’ Council assures of port efficiency, competitiveness

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) said it’s determined to enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of Nigeria’s ports.

Pius Akutah, executive secretary of the NSC disclosed this during the recent visit of Lars Kastrup, Global CEO of PIL Shipping, and his team at the NSC headquarters in Lagos.

Akutah lauded PIL Shipping for making Nigeria an investment hub and providing logistics solutions that benefit the company and the country.

He encouraged PIL Shipping to leverage the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in their Nigerian operations.

The NSC boss highlighted the Council’s efforts in developing Inland Dry Ports to bring shipping services closer to the hinterlands, acknowledging PIL Shipping’s significant role in providing inland logistics for cargo movement.

Read also: Shippers Council to sensitise MSMEs in South -East on the potentials of ACFTA

On container indemnity, Akutah said, the NSC is working towards establishing a container regime to facilitate seamless trade.

On his part, Kastrup expressed gratitude for the NSC’s support and the robust relationship between the two organisations.

He said PIL Shipping is committed to promoting Nigerian exports and announced plans to train staff in Nigeria including NSC staff.

Commending the positive impact of the government’s economic reform programme, Kelvin Taylor, regional managing director of PIL Shipping, Ghana, urged Nigeria to diversify its economy using exports.

This collaboration between NSC and PIL Shipping will enhance Nigeria’s maritime sector and boost economic growth.