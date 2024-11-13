Safety is integral to APM Terminals’ operations – Svendsen

L-R: Adebowale Lawal Ibrahim, port manager at Lagos Port Complex Apapa; Steen Knudsen, terminal manager at APM Terminals Apapa, and Abdul Ibrahim Sani, general manager of Health, Safety and Environment at Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), during the APM Terminals 2024 Global Safety Day in Apapa, Lagos, recently.

Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals, has assured Nigeria’s port industry of the terminals’ commitment to upholding safety at the workplace and port operations.

Speaking through a recorded message at an event to mark the 2024 Global Safety Day, he said APM Terminals’ commitment to a safe work environment transcends policies to a value that guides operations.

Themed ‘Learning Is Easy If We Are Curious,’ the event emphasised how leveraging insights from past incidents and near-misses improves safety practices.

Steen Knudsen, terminal manager at APM Terminals Apapa, said that curiosity helps to drive engagement and knowledge.

“When we engage with people, we learn and this knowledge empowers us to solve problems, hone skills, and reduce workplace risks,” he said.

The event celebrated the next generation’s role in safety awareness, with children of employees participating in a safety slogan competition, emphasising the value of nurturing safety consciousness from an early age.

Knudsen awarded prizes to winners, encouraging employees to adopt a childlike curiosity.

“Let’s be like these children — eager to learn and understand. Safety is not only about us; it’s about those waiting for us at home,” he said.

Chima Anyanwu, training manager at APM Terminals Apapa, called for a culture of openness to learning.

“Curiosity drives technological advancement and innovation, ultimately enhancing safety,” he said, inspiring employees to actively engage with and refine safety protocols.

Felix Ugwuagbo, Health, Safety and Environment Manager at APM Terminals Apapa, said safety is the job of everyone.

“Start with curiosity; be inquisitive about how tasks are done and explore if there’s a safer way. Don’t hesitate to raise concerns or seek clarity on safety measures. Always look for ways to enhance safety, no matter how small the change may seem. Cultivate a proactive mindset; being curious and engaged in creating a safer work environment for everyone,” he explains.

Abdul Ibrahim Sani, general manager of Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), lauded APM Terminals Apapa for its safety leadership.

“The terminals’ commitment to safety is clear in today’s celebration,” he said, calling the terminal a model for others across the country.

Adebowale Ibrahim, Port Manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, described APM Terminals as one of Nigeria’s safest, best-organised terminals.

“You are setting the standard. Keep up the great work — together, we can make Nigeria’s workplaces safer,” he said, reflecting on the company’s impact on national terminal safety.

