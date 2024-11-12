APM Terminals welcomes largest ship in Apapa to boost efficiency

The largest containership ever to visit Nigeria’s Lagos Port Complex Apapa has docked at APM Terminals Apapa.

This marked the first time a Nigerian port received the EA CENTAURUS, owned by COSCO Shipping, and flew the Singaporean flag.

This containership, measuring 272 metres in length, 43 metres in width, and with a 14.3-meter draft, boasts a capacity of 7,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Senior officials from APM Terminals, COSCO Shipping, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and the Nigeria Customs Service celebrated the vessel’s arrival, underscoring its importance for Nigeria’s trade sector.

Speaking at the reception on Wednesday, Steen Knudsen, terminal manager at APM Terminals Apapa, emphasised the economic implications of welcoming such a large vessel.

“The arrival of EA CENTAURUS represents a turning point in the size and scale of vessels that Apapa can handle.

“Larger ships mean more efficient economies of scale, which can ultimately lower the cost of imports to Nigeria. This milestone is a testament to Nigeria’s increasing trade capacity and APM Terminals’ commitment to supporting this growth,” Knudsen said.

Knudsen highlighted the operational advantages for both the port and its customers.

“By consolidating more cargo onto a single vessel, we’re enhancing efficiency and lowering freight rates for importers. This has direct benefits to Nigeria’s economy, as it reduces import costs and encourages more robust trade activity,” he adds.

Caroline Aubert-Adewuyi, chief commercial officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership between APM Terminals and COSCO Shipping, calling it an important step forward for Nigeria’s trade infrastructure.

“We’re looking forward to the positive impact on growth, not only for the country’s economy but also for our customers and trade partners,” she said.

Rex Wang, managing director of COSCO Shipping Lines Nigeria, spoke on the strategic importance of the arrival of the ships.

“This is a landmark event for COSCO, as it is the largest vessel we’ve handled in this region, underscoring the expansion of our services in West Africa,” Wang said.

He expressed confidence in the region’s resilience and potential for growth.

“Our expanded capacity in West Africa will bolster our market presence, and we are optimistic about an economic rebound, supported by an increase in exports like minerals, sesame seeds, and cashews. We believe in the continued recovery and growth of West African trade,” Wang adds.

Babatunde Olomu, Customs Area Controller of Apapa Command, pledged the Nigeria Customs Service’s support in facilitating swift cargo processing.

“We are dedicated to trade facilitation, which not only boosts revenue but also encourages more vessels of this scale to berth at our ports,” he said.

Adebowale Lawal Ibrahim, port manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, represented by Jimoh Anthony, traffic manager, emphasised the significance of handling such a ‘gigantic vessel’.

“Facilitating larger imports and exports is vital for Nigeria’s economic growth, and we applaud APM Terminals and COSCO Shipping for their roles in helping us achieve this new standard,” he said.

APM Terminals Apapa, a key division of APM Terminals—a part of A.P. Moller-Maersk—operates one of Nigeria’s busiest ports and is central to improving West Africa’s trade logistics.

Through consistent investment in port infrastructure, technology, and workforce training, it’s at the forefront of enabling efficient cargo movement and optimising trade flow into the region.

COSCO Shipping, headquartered in China, is one of the world’s largest shipping companies and a prominent player in international logistics.

