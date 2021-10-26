Ports Consultative Council calls for national single window

The Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (PCC) has called for the institution of the National Single Window at the nation’s seaports.

Kunle Folarin, chairman of PCC, made the call when he led members of the Council on a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Shippers’ Council in Lagos, according to a statement by Rakiya Dhikru-Yagboyaju, head of Public Relations Unit.

According to him, National Single Window would give Nigeria a competitive edge over other maritime nations, noting that all stakeholders are working assiduously to make the country a regional maritime hub.

He also reiterated the need for intermodal transport in Nigerian maritime domain, adding that an effective rail system and barge operations would address speedy evacuation of cargoes from the port and reduce dependence on roads.

Read also: Lekki Port reaches 66% construction as Lagos commends pace of work

He also affirmed the readiness of NPCC to support Nigerian Shippers’ Council in meeting its regulatory goals at the nation’s port.

Folarin said that the PCC visit to the Shippers’ Council was due to its position as the port economic regulator making the Council as a key player in the on-going transformation of Nigerian ports.

Emmanuel Jime, executive secretary and CEO of Nigerian Shippers’ Council, expressed delight that the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council paid the visit to the Council.

Jime said that NSC will institute effective regulation at the Nigerian ports.

He said NSC was pushing for a legal framework that would be of immense benefit to the transport industry.