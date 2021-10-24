Lekki Port reaches 66% construction as Lagos commends pace of work

Construction of Lekki Deep Sea Port has reached 66 percent completion, according to Du Ruogang, the managing director, during a recent inspection visit by a delegation from Lagos State government led by Lola Akande, commissioner for commerce, industry and cooperatives.

According to Ruogang, the project is on course and on schedule for completion. The EPC contractor, China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is working round the clock to ensure timely completion and to deliver a world-class port that would be the deepest port in sub-Saharan African region, Ruogang said.

“Our primary focus is to continue to make progress on the construction of the port as well as make preparations for the commencement of port operations. We are happy to report that we are at 66 percent completion, and efforts will be intensified to meet our deadlines,” he said. He expressed confidence that the project would be delivered by the third quarter of 2022 as scheduled.

He thanked the Lagos State government for its support thus far and assured the commissioner that China Harbour Engineering Company and Tolaram (the promoters) were fully committed to delivering the first deep sea port in the state, given its importance in attracting investments and the positive economic impact for the state and the country in general.

During the course of a presentation on the status of the construction, Steven Heukelom, the chief technical officer of Lekki Port, gave a breakdown of the work, stating that dredging and reclamation had reached 75.75 percent; Quay Wall and Breakwater were now at 69.96 percent and 72.92 percent, respectively, while the landside infrastructure development was now at 45 percent completion.

In her remarks, the commissioner commended the management of Lekki Port and its promoters for the level of work done so far, saying, “I want to use this opportunity to convey the message of the governor to your team on the great work you are doing.

“The governor is highly impressed with the progress of work and has asked me to commend you for the great work you have done.”

It would be recalled that Lekki Port recently appointed Laurence Smith as its new chief operating officer with effect from October 15, 2021.