NSML builds capacity to promote efficiency in marine support sector

…Trains 120 on Marine Accelerator Programme

Determined to bridge the skill gap in the maritime and oil service sector, the NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Ltd (NSML) has in conjunction with the Oil Producers Trade Section (OPTS) kicked off the training of 120 marine workforces.

The training, which will be conducted by the NSML-owned Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCOE) is known as the Marine Accelerator Program (MAP), targeted at developing capacity and transforming Nigeria’s oil and gas marine support sector.

It is also executed with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) and Maersk Training.

Speaking at the kick-off of the Marine Accelerator Programme in Bonny Island on Monday, Abdulkadir Ahmed, managing director of NSML, said investing in the next generation of maritime professionals and upskilling the existing workforce will help businesses enhance safety standards and prevent accidents.

He said it will improve operational efficiency and reduce costs, meet evolving regulatory requirements and industry benchmarks, embrace innovation and technological advancements and foster a culture of excellence.

Read also: Caverton Marine: Promoting water transport using Nigeria-made passenger ferries

“The Marine Accelerator Program is committed to delivering cutting-edge training solutions, expertise, and resources to support the development of a highly skilled and agile maritime workforce. Through collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation, we aim to drive progress, shape the future of our industry, and ensure a safer, more efficient, and sustainable maritime sector able to effectively support the Nigerian Oil & Gas industry for generations to come,” he said.

Ahmed said the domestication of global maritime standards and skillset locally resonates fully with NSML’s purpose and vision as a maritime services company supporting the growth of the Nigerian maritime industry.

He said this was why NSML created MCOE, a maritime centre of excellence, equipped with world-class training facilities and competent professionals including the most advanced Simulator in the West African region.

Explaining Effiong Ekanem Attah, manager of Training & MCOE, said the training will enable the Centre to create a competitive marine workforce.

He said the training, which will last till November 2024, will involve training 120 people in batches of 45 delegates.

Also, Gwueke Ajaifia, executive director of OPTS, said the industry is very capital intensive, which points to the need to build capacity to maintain the huge investment.

“OPTS realised that in the marine space, there were deficiencies in competence and ability to manage the space properly. This was why we decided to contribute to improving the competence and quality of people operating in the marine space,” he said.

He said the programme is being paid for by the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited (SPDC).

Ajaifia said there is a lot of confidence in NSML because it believes in international standards.

Esueme Kikile, general manager of Corporate Communications and Zonal Coordinator at NCDMB, said the idea is to deliver value that will ensure safety, and sustainability and attract more investments into the country.

“The Executive Secretary of NCDMB desires to ensure that cost is competitive and is reduced and that return on investment is high for businesses,” he said.