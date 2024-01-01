NPA, LG partner to boost water supply in Apapa

The Nigerian Ports Authority has partnered with the Apapa Local Development Council Area in Lagos to provide clean water for the residents through the Apapa Mini-Water Works.

Idowu Senbanjo, chairman of Apapa LCDA said last Tuesday that the move was in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal six, which ensures the availability and sustained management of water and sanitation for all.

“Not having clean water was a big issue for us here in Apapa. People sunk boreholes and were unable to get portable water. The cases of typhoid were on the rise and we investigated the cause down to water and it was becoming too expensive to buy water,” she said.

She said the lack of potable water had been a burden to the council and much work had been done with the support of the NPA.

“They have been abandoned for close to 15 years and so we have to ensure that they were corrected to ensure that residents get potable water and here we are today. This is a big project, and we must thank the NPA, the main financier that made it possible for our mini waterworks to be functional again,” Senbanjo added.

Austin Oyagha, chairman of Apapa Residence Developmental Committee said the LCDA Chairman set up a committee, Apapa Residence Development Committee, to address the issue of potable water supply.

“We were fortunate to have the NPA take over the sponsorship through one of its subsidiaries. Before now, Liverpool Road was reconstructed and a lot of damage occurred to the main parts of the reticulations on that road.

“We have repaired all the damages, some stolen and couldn’t be recovered but we have replaced them and put some security measurements in place,” Oyagha said.