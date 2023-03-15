NPA commends MWUN for backing salary rise for workers

The management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has commended the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) for backing the long process of securing the Federal Government’s approval to implement a salary rise for workers, after 15 years.

Mohammed Bello-Koko, managing director of the NPA, gave the commendation recently when he received a letter of appreciation with the reference MWUN/MD/NPA/RFC/23 dated 6th March 2023, signed by the Secretary General of MWUN and addressed to the management of the Authority for members’ salary increment.

According to Bello-Koko, breaking the jinx of salary stagnation, which the Authority’s employees suffered for over a decade, was made possible with the support of the MWUN.

Read also: Female crane operators commend APM Terminals for promoting inclusion

He added that the support from MWUN helped the NPA to intensify its relentless drive towards continuous improvement in the welfare of workers in ways not limited to monthly salary alone.

In November 2022, Bello-Koko was accompanied by Adewale Adeyanju, the president general of MWUN, to pay an advocacy visit to the headquarters of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) to solicit the NLC’s solidarity towards an increase in NPA workers’ salaries.

“We are further delighted by the fact that our own Adewale Adeyanju is now the Deputy President of the NLC, this gives us the necessary solidarity and backing to push for more benefits for our highly valued human resources,” the NPA boss added.