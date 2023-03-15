Female crane operators commend APM Terminals for promoting inclusion

Perpetua Onyia, a female Mobile Harbour Crane operator at APM Terminals Apapa, has expressed satisfaction with the work environment and opportunities given to her to thrive.

Speaking at an event organised by the Lagos Port Complex (LPC) Apapa to mark the 2023 International Women’s Day themed, ‘Embrace Equity,’ Onyia said her success as a crane operator has opened doors for other women to embrace a similar career in a male-dominated environment.

Onyia said she was given the same opportunities and resources as her male counterparts.

Cynthia Chukwuneke, another female crane operator, also said the terminal operator encouraged her to be the best.

Olufunmilayo Olotu, the port manager of Lagos Port Complex Apapa, advised women in the maritime industry to support each other in the quest for professional advancement.

“Women need to learn how to celebrate each other’s achievement, educate and raise awareness about women’s equality. Women need to lobby for accelerated gender parity, work together and help each other advance,” she said.

Since 2019 when the Federal Government approved women working night shifts, APM Terminals Apapa began to create opportunities for women in male-dominated port operations. Starting with the employment of female crane operators, it has gone on to introduce more gender-friendly policies.

APM Terminals encourages women to aspire for leadership positions and undergo specific training programmes designed to position them for management and leadership roles.

“We give equal opportunities to both genders and go the extra mile to encourage female participation in roles where there is limited female participation. We also ensure we have females in the leadership cadre of the organisation and create an enabling environment for them to succeed,” Uzoma Ngozi Ben-Ude, senior human resource business partner of APM Terminals Nigeria.