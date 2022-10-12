NIMASA to investigate NSDP cadets’ protest in the Philippines

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) said it has received ministerial approval to begin an investigation into the issues behind the recent protest by the 2013 cadets of the National Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP).

A statement by Osagie Edward, assistant director , Public Relations of NIMASA, said that Victor Ochei, executive director of Maritime Labour and Cabotage Services of NIMASA, will lead the fact-finding mission to the Philippines to engage with the school and the cadets.

“We wish to let the public know that we are monitoring the unfortunate development in the Philippines involving NIMASA NSDP 2013 cadets, as seen in a recent online video. We assure Nigerians that NIMASA has received Ministerial approval for an assessment visit this October to ascertain, first-hand, the issues to fully and finally address them,” Edward said.

He regretted the embarrassment the incident may have caused all concerned, and also urged for caution to avoid any speculation until the official outcome of the on-the-spot evaluation to the Philippines is submitted.