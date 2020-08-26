NIMASA promotes 9 directors, 586 others

The Governing Board of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has at a meeting in Lagos chaired by Asita O. Asita, approved the promotion of 595 staff, including nine directors.

According to a statement by Phillip Kyanet, Agency’s spokesman, nine deputy directors were elevated to director position on grade level 17, while 45 assistant directors were promoted to deputy directors, and 71 grade level 14 officers were promoted to assistant directors.

Those promoted to director include Jidda Aishatu, head, ISPS Unit; Egbuche Rita, head, Marine Accident Investigation Unit; Audu Sani, head, Eastern Zone; and Olamide Odusanya, head, Internal Audit.

Others include Anselm Nwanze, head, HSE Unit; Egejuru Victor, head, Legal Services Unit; Bolaji Kehinde, head, SERVICOM; Kabiru Murnai, head, Reform Coordination Unit; and Felicia Mogo, head, Marine Environment Management Department.

Phillip Kyanet, Agency’s spokesman, was among the newly promoted deputy directors.

Bashir Jamoh, director-general of NIMASA, congratulated the promoted staff and charged them to bring their wealth of experience to bear on their new positions.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. This promotion was intended to reinvigorate the attitude of staff to work and bring about more commitment towards transforming the fortunes of the maritime sector,” Jamoh said.

He added that well-motivated staffs are the driving force for the maritime industry transformation for economic development.