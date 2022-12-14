NBTE accredits 2 new courses for Charkin Maritime Academy

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has given accreditation to Charkin Maritime Academy in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to run Marine Engineering Technology and Nautical Science.

The accreditation conveyed to the Academy in a letter addressed to the provost takes effect from October 1, 2022. It also allows the Academy to run the two programmes in two streams of 40 students each.

BusinessDay understands that the accreditation was an outcome of the visit carried out by NBTE from 30th October to 3rd November 2022 to the Academy.

The letter dated November 22, 2022, and signed by Sama’ila Tanko, the director of Montechnic Programmes, for the executive director of NBTE, said the programmes will be due for another accreditation in 2027.

Read also: Gender gap in maritime industry too wide, unacceptable ­– Haastrup

Charles Wami, the chief promoter of Charkin Maritime Academy expressed delight that the institution met the stringent requirements for NBTE accreditation.

He called for the support of all stakeholders to ensure that the purpose of setting up Charkin Maritime Academy is actualised for the benefit of Nigerians.

According to him, the management of the institution will not rest on its oars until all that is required to make the academy the first choice for maritime training in Nigeria, as well as the West and Central African sub-regions, is attained.

Located along the ever-busy East-West Road, Ozuoba, Port Harcourt, Charkin Maritime Academy offers state-of-the-art facilities and equipment including hostel accommodation for the training of seafarers.

It has remained one of the leading providers of maritime and offshore oil and gas professionals.